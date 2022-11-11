AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Who doesn’t want to warm up on a cold day, Chef Bud has a great recipe to do just that.

Click here to be in one of Chef Bud’s cooking classes, and the recipe for the dish he made is below.

Blackened Shrimp Mac and Cheese

Ingredients

1 lb 16/20 shrimp peeled and deveined

1 Tblspn McCormick Bayou Cajun Seasoning

1 Tblspn butter

1 Tblspn olive oil

1 lb Barilla shell mac

4 Tblspn butter

¼ C flour

3 C milk (I like to use heavy cream)

1 Tblspn McCormick Bayou Cajun Seasoning

1 tspn McCormick Smoked Paprika

½ tspn kosher salt

½ tspn McCormick coarse ground black pepper

2 C grated Smoked Gouda

½ C grated parmesan cheese

Preparation:

the oven to 350 degrees

Add shrimp to a medium bowl and toss in 1 Tblspn of Bayou Cajun Seasoning

Melt 1 Tblspn of butter with 1 Tblspn of olive oil in a saute pan. Add seasoned shrimp and cook over medium high heat in an even layer for 2-3 minutes a side. Remove from the pan and cut into thirds. Set aside

In the same saute pan melt 4 Tblspn butter over medium high heat. Whisk in the flour making a roux. Cook while stirring for 2 minutes. Turn heat to low then gradually whisk in the milk. Season with remaining spices on the list.

Bring to a simmer and incorporate the Smoked Gouda and parm cheese. Stir until melted. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add the pasta and cooked shrimp. Thin with some milk or even water if needed. Spread our evenly in the pan, or place in a ramekin and top with some additional gouda and sprinkle with Smoked Paprika. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until hot and bubbly. Let stand a few minutes before serving! For those cold winter days, or the Holiday Table. Anytime you have folks gathered at

your Table is a fantastic time for this unique take on the greatest comfort food ever! Perfect for your family gatherings at your Table this Holiday Season! Cheers!