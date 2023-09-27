AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting people from Amarillo and the surrounding areas to the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event. This year it’s happening on September 30th at Hodgetown Stadium.

This event includes a Promise Garden ceremony which is meant to help people show unity in the fight against the disease. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, in Texas alone that number is more than 400,000.

Each registered participant will receive a Promise Garden flower. Please choose the color that best represents your connection to the disease.

Blue represents someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia

represents someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia Purple is for those who have lost a someone to the disease.

is for those who have lost a someone to the disease. Yellow represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s.

represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s. Orange is for those who support the cause and the Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

To sign up for this event or learn more, click here.