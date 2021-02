AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Coming up this Thursday from 11 a.m. to close, Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux is hosting a give back night with 20% of the proceeds going to the Area 16 Special Olympics.

They open at 11 a.m. and they’ll be giving back until they close. This counts for dine-in or to-go orders.

