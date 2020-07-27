Walk-on’s makes its Amarillo Debut

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is bringing its signature Cajun cuisine to Amarillo, and opened their brand new location on Monday, July 27.

Located at 3506 S Soncy Rd., Amarillo’s first Walk-On’s opened its doors at 11 a.m. on grand opening day.

The first 20 customers received a mini football autographed by New Orleans Saints superstar and Walk-On’s Co-Owner Drew Brees. To add to the excitement, guests entered a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year!

Walk-On’s Amarillo will accept entries during its first full month of business and will announce the winner the week of Aug. 24.

Walk-On’s is known for its signature Louisiana-inspired menu served up in a game-day atmosphere by an All-American Team.

The atmosphere is friendly to all ages and features a large amount of TV’s, making it the perfect place to catch every game.

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU.

As it’s success grew, so did its reputation in the industry and across the country. In 2012, ESPN took notice and named Walk-On’s the #1 Sports Bar in America.

NFL Quarterback Drew Brees expressed an interest in the business and ultimately joined the Walk-On’s team as a co-owner in 2015.

The new location is the 12th Walk-On’s in Texas and 41st system-wide.

Amarillo’s new Walk-On’s will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m Sunday through Thursday, and 11 am. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. For more information about the new restaurant, visit facebook.com/walkonsamarillo.

For a complete menu, locations, and more information, visit walk-ons.com.

