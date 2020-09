Proceeds go to help Hope Choice Pregnancy Centers and Mentoring Programs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Hope Choice Pregnancy Centers and Mentoring Programs is set to host their annual Walk for Life September 12th.

It’s an opportunity for the community to come out and gather in the belief that every life matters.

There will be food, games, balloons, and a lot of fun with safety protocols in place.

For more information and to register for the event click here.