AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s a cookie decorating contest with a twist. Members of the Studio 4 team and Today in Amarillo participating in a blindfolded cookie decorating contest.

We’ll upload TIA’s competition on December 15th.

The rules are:

contestants will get 10 seconds to look at their station

contestants will get 45 seconds to decorate their cookie

Once they’re all done, you the viewer will get to vote on your favorite. That bracket will also be updated on December 15th to include TIA.

