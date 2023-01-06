AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo’s annual event, Night to Shine, is returning to an in-person event for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Night to Shine offers individuals with disabilities, ages 14 and up, an unforgettable prom experience. This year’s event will take place on February 10, 2023, at the Amarillo Civic Center. Because of the anticipated number of attendees at this year’s event, coordinators estimate a need for approximately 800 volunteers! Volunteers are requested to complete the sign-up form and background check by January 31, 2023.

The cost of the background check is $8. Event coordinators require volunteers over the age of 18 to complete a background check. How can you help? The following volunteer groups are needed to make this event happen. To find out more information this event’s volunteer needs, visit Night to Shine’s Volunteer Opportunities page.

Buddy Team This is the largest volunteer need! With an estimated 500 guests, there will need to be 500 buddies!

Red-Carpet Team Many people are needed to cheer for the guests as they arrive to the event and begin exiting the limos! This is a high energy part of the event, and it is so important for letting guests know how important they are!

Set-Up Team The setup team is responsible for setting up the venue the day of the event starting at 8:30 AM (CST) to 12:00 PM (CST).

Glam Room Team Each guest will have an opportunity to have their hair styled, get their makeup touched-up, or get a shoeshine.

Other Teams Parking Lot Team (8 people needed) Coat Check Team (4 people needed) Gift Bag Team (4 people needed) Medical Team (4 people needed) Respite Room (Parent/Caretaker Room. Background check not required.) Clean up Team- cleaning up during the event and helping to clean up afterwards as well.

There are other ways to contribute to this event if you cannot volunteer including Event Sponsorship Opportunities, donating to the Formal Wear Drive, or by Sponsoring a Guest. For any questions about the event, please email nighttoshineamarillo@gmail.com.