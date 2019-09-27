Volunteer for Boo at the Zoo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BOO at the Zoo is scheduled for Saturday, October 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to help with the event. BOO Crew volunteer jobs include costumed characters, handing out candy, supervising games and crafts, serving as area monitors and other positions.

Volunteers must be at least 16 years of age.

BOO Crew volunteers must sign up no later than Friday, October 11. You can apply either on-line on the zoo website www.amarillozoo.org or call 381-7911. An orientation class will be held on Saturday, October 19. It is not mandatory to attend one of the orientations but it is encouraged.

Amarillo Zoo

in Thompson Park

(806) 381-7911

amarillozoo.org