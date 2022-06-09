AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Red River is a hot spot for the people of Amarillo and the surrounding areas.

Red River Brewing & Distillery is bringing some of their award-winning vodka to Amarillo. Silver King Vodka is being sold at Party Stop locations, M&R locations, the Barfield Hotel, and Hodgetown.

Silver King Vodka is an award-winning vodka in New Mexico with Red River Brewing & Distillery saying that the higher elevation and water use makes their vodka a quality product. Red River Brewing & Distillery was founded in 2018 and is family owned and operated, born out of the love of beer and spirits by Michael Calhoun.