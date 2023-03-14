AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —For the Duration of Homes is inviting the public out to see what they’re calling the first net-zero ready home in Amarillo.

To be classified as a net-zero ready home, a home has to have a certain measurement on the Home Energy Rating System.

This home is being built with the Rheia air distribution system which can “bring ducts out of the attic and into the walls of a home or the ducts can be run efficiently in an attic that has been spray foamed” according to a press release.

The company says a low HERS score home can save a homeowner around $1,400 a year on utilities as well as fixing the issue of having warm or cold spots throughout the home.

The company is inviting people out to the Parade of Homes event where they can see the progress on this home.

The Parade of Homes runs April 27-30 and May 4-7. Thursday and Friday are 5:30-8, and Saturday and Sunday run from 1-5 PM.