AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —It’s a recipe we continue to see on TikTok, so our Intern Karree thought we should make them and try it out.

These have 1 cup of diced strawberries, mixed with 1/2 cup of Greek yogurt, we used plain because it has less sugar, but you can use whatever you think will work. Then add some honey which is a natural sweetener and has a lot of great health benefits. Scoop the mixture onto a pan covered in parchment paper and freeze for a few hours.

Then you’ll want to melt some chocolate, the type is up to you, and dip them in the melted chocolate.

We found the frozen mixture makes the chocolate cool down very quickly, so make sure to do it fast, you could also drizzle the melted chocolate over the top.