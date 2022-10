AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The first-ever Veteran’s Honor Banquet will be on November 12th at the Amarillo United Citizen’s Forum located at 901 North Hayden Street.

This event will be the first of its kind to take place in the historical North Heights neighborhood.

Tickets are $35.00 per person and $65.00 per couple.

You can purchase your ticket(s) in advance by contacting Hobert Brown, David Lovejoy at mccoy0427@gmail.com, or Melodie Graves at mgraves24@actx.edu