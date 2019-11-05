Veterans Day Parade set for Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KARM) — Veterans Day is Monday, November 11, but we are going to honor and celebrate our nation’s heroes a little early this weekend.

Kayla Padgett is in today with more on this weekend’s Veterans Day Parade.

Saturday, November 9 at 10 a.m.

The parade route is from 11th and Polk to 5th and Harrison

Special flyovers by the Honor Flight Squadron

You can catch the parade live on KAMR Local 4 and here on MyHighPlains.com.

Texas Panhandle Honor Flight Breakfast

7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

$7 / plate

$10 / all you can eat

Amarillo Senior Citizens Center

Welcome Home Event

Sponsored by the Amarillo VA Healthcare System

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tri-State Fairgrounds – Rex Baxter Building

free burgers & entertainment