Veterans Day Parade set for Saturday

Studio 4
Posted: / Updated:

Studio 4 Video Center

More Studio 4

AMARILLO, Texas (KARM) — Veterans Day is Monday, November 11, but we are going to honor and celebrate our nation’s heroes a little early this weekend.

Kayla Padgett is in today with more on this weekend’s Veterans Day Parade.

  • Saturday, November 9 at 10 a.m.
  • The parade route is from 11th and Polk to 5th and Harrison
  • Special flyovers by the Honor Flight Squadron

You can catch the parade live on KAMR Local 4 and here on MyHighPlains.com.

Texas Panhandle Honor Flight Breakfast
 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
$7 / plate
$10 / all you can eat
Amarillo Senior Citizens Center

Welcome Home Event
 Sponsored by the Amarillo VA Healthcare System
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tri-State Fairgrounds – Rex Baxter Building
free burgers & entertainment

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss