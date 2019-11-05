Veterans Day Parade set for Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KARM) — Veterans Day is Monday, November 11, but we are going to honor and celebrate our nation’s heroes a little early this weekend.
Kayla Padgett is in today with more on this weekend’s Veterans Day Parade.
- Saturday, November 9 at 10 a.m.
- The parade route is from 11th and Polk to 5th and Harrison
- Special flyovers by the Honor Flight Squadron
You can catch the parade live on KAMR Local 4 and here on MyHighPlains.com.
Texas Panhandle Honor Flight Breakfast
7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
$7 / plate
$10 / all you can eat
Amarillo Senior Citizens Center
Welcome Home Event
Sponsored by the Amarillo VA Healthcare System
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tri-State Fairgrounds – Rex Baxter Building
free burgers & entertainment