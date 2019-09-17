Veteran Job Training

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Veterans Benefits Administration Veteran Rehabilitation and Employment Service VR&E is leveraging people, processes and technology to provide benefits, more timely and efficiently, with the highest standards of customer service.
The Veteran’s Administration’s VR&E program helps service members and Veterans with service-connected disabilities and barriers to employment prepare for, find, and maintain suitable jobs through a comprehensive portfolio of services.
Vocational Rehabilitation consists of five tracks to employment:
• Re-Employment
• Rapid Access to Employment
• Employment Through Long Term Services
• Self-Employment
• Independent Living Services
VR&E is available to eligible Veterans, active-duty service members, as well as National Guard or Reserve personnel.
For more information, click here.