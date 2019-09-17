Veteran Job Training

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Veterans Benefits Administration Veteran Rehabilitation and Employment Service VR&E is leveraging people, processes and technology to provide benefits, more timely and efficiently, with the highest standards of customer service.

The Veteran’s Administration’s VR&E program helps service members and Veterans with service-connected disabilities and barriers to employment prepare for, find, and maintain suitable jobs through a comprehensive portfolio of services.

Vocational Rehabilitation consists of five tracks to employment:

• Re-Employment

• Rapid Access to Employment

• Employment Through Long Term Services

• Self-Employment

• Independent Living Services

VR&E is available to eligible Veterans, active-duty service members, as well as National Guard or Reserve personnel.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss