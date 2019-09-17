Veteran Job Training

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Veterans Benefits Administration Veteran Rehabilitation and Employment Service VR&E is leveraging people, processes and technology to provide benefits, more timely and efficiently, with the highest standards of customer service.

The Veteran’s Administration’s VR&E program helps service members and Veterans with service-connected disabilities and barriers to employment prepare for, find, and maintain suitable jobs through a comprehensive portfolio of services.

Vocational Rehabilitation consists of five tracks to employment:

• Re-Employment

• Rapid Access to Employment

• Employment Through Long Term Services

• Self-Employment

• Independent Living Services

VR&E is available to eligible Veterans, active-duty service members, as well as National Guard or Reserve personnel.

For more information, click here.