AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —From serving our country, to serving other veterans. Dr. Carolina Perez is this week’s guest on the Hey Amarillo podcast.

She details her journey to Amarillo and her career.

“A conversation with Dr. Carolina Perez, a surgical podiatrist with the Amarillo Veterans Healthcare System. Dr. Perez is a veteran of the United States Air Force, and served for several years as a combat medic—including during wartime operations in Iraq—before attending medical school and completing her residency. A native of Colombia, she immigrated to the United States as a child and lived in Florida, Kentucky, and New York City before coming to Amarillo. She tells host Jason Boyett about her intentional decision to move here, as Perez and her husband decided they wanted their children to be from somewhere—and that “somewhere” was Texas. This episode is sponsored by Blue Handle Publishing, Storybridge, and Farmers agent Leslie Massey.”