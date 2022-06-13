AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— June is PTSD Awareness Month, and the Panhandle Independent Living Center is hosting the Veteran Connection Support Group meeting every third Thursday of the month starting June 16th.

The meeting is open for any Veteran in the community who needs support and starts at 6 p.m. at the PILC located at 417 SW 10th Ave. These meetings will be lead by former AFD LT. David Garcia who is also a Veteran.

About PILC: PILC also known as Panhandle Independent Living Center is a private, non-profit, non-residential organization, directed by and for people with disabilities. Our mission is to educate and encourage people with disabilities to live, work, and achieve independently in their community. Our vision is to promote positive change in society that results in the acceptance and integration of persons with disabilities in the Panhandle.

PILC provides program services that include Independent Living Services (ILS) that assist with the purchase of durable medical equipment. PILC’s CORE services provide individual and group instruction which teaches skills on transportation training, safety awareness, budgeting, cooking, fitness, employment, communication, and more life skills training. Other services include TBI Support Group, Peer Support Group, Veteran Connection Support Group, and Youth Encountering Success (YES). PILC is currently working to implement a Veteran Directed Care (VDC) program.

For more information, please call Cherrie at 806-374-1400 x 214, or visit our website: www.pilc.org