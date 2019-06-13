Venom Hit the Road & Bombers Play at Home

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Amarillo Venom is hitting the road against the Wichita Force On Saturday, June 15 at 6 p.m.

FC Amarillo Bombers are staying at home to play against FC Lubbock on Saturday, June 15 at 6 p.m.