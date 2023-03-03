AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Community Market is seeking food, produce, art and craft vendors for the seventh season of the Center City market.

Interested vendors may apply online at www.amarillocommunitymarket.com. The web site also includes the Vendors’ Handbook with the market rules and procedures.

For 2023, the market will be open every Saturday from June 10 to Sept. 9. Shopping hours will be 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Amarillo Community Market is a project of Center City of Amarillo and located in the Amarillo Cultural District in downtown Amarillo.

“Amarillo Community Market has become a Center City tradition. Everything in our market must be homegrown, homemade, handcrafted or hand-created. People love to come to our historic downtown and stroll through the market booths where they can meet the growers, bakers and artists,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City.

Melea Baker is the new market manager.

The Amarillo Community Market provides an economic opportunity for local farmers, gardeners, craft food producers, artisans, food trucks, artists and other creatives. The market strives to incubate micro businesses, showcase local talent, and provide fun, healthy activities ranging from fitness and nutrition to arts and crafts.

Connect with Amarillo Community Market on Facebook at Amarillo Community Market, or call 806-335-6360. E-mail the Amarillo Community Market at amarillocommunitymarket@gmail.com.