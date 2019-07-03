Vegan Summer Party Recipes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The summer party season is here and that means backyard barbecues and the 4th of July. Of course, there are always burgers and brats, but what do you do for your vegan guests?

Tailgating expert Ovie Mughelli, a former NFL All-Pro fullback and TV football analyst has tips and recipes to throw a great party for your vegan guests.

Grilled Artichoke Caprese Hummus Flatbread

1 Vegan flatbread or naan

½ cup Classic Hummus

6 slices Campari tomato, sliced

¼ cup Jarred grilled artichokes, sliced

2 Tablespoons Roasted chickpeas

2 Tablespoons Toasted pine nuts

¼ cup Basil

Salt and black pepper to taste

Roasted Chickpeas

1 (15 ounce) can Canned chickpeas

2 Tablespoon Olive Oil

1 teaspoon Cumin

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Make roasted chickpeas. Open canned chickpeas, drain, rinse and pat dry. Place on baking tray and season with olive oil and cumin. Add salt and black pepper to taste. Bake in oven 5-10 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and set aside. Brush and oil grill thoroughly before heating. Preheat grill on medium-heat for 10 minutes or if the grill is already on, place on medium-heat. Spread Sabra® Classic Hummus on flatbread or naan. Place sliced tomato and artichokes on flatbread. Place flatbread directly on grill and cover. Grill flatbread on medium-heat for 6-8 minutes until crust becomes crispy. Cut flatbread and garnish with roasted chickpeas, pine nuts, and basil. Serve warm.

Fiesta Hummus Flatbread

1 Vegan flatbread or naan

¼ cup Grilled corn kernels

¼ cup Chopped roasted red bell pepper, jarred

1/8 sliced onion

1/2 Fresh sliced avocado

*Optional garnish: Chopped fresh cilantro

Brush and oil grill thoroughly before heating. Preheat grill on medium-heat for 10 minutes or if the grill is already on, place on medium-heat. Place shucked and cleaned corn on the cob, on preheated grill and cook until the desired doneness. Remove corn on the cob from the grill, let cool. Using a butter knife, remove corn kernels from the cob and set aside. Spread Sabra® Roasted Red Pepper Hummus on flatbread or naan. Place corn, roasted peppers and sliced onion on hummus. Place flatbread directly on grill and cover. Grill flatbread on medium-heat for 6-8 minutes until crust becomes crispy. Remove flatbread from grill and place on a clean cutting surface. Add sliced avocado onto grilled flatbread. Cut flatbread and garnish with chopped fresh cilantro (optional). Serve warm.

Spring Fling Hummus Flatbread

1 Vegan flatbread or naan

½ cup Classic Hummus

5 Grilled asparagus spears

2 Thinly sliced radishes

¼ cup Sugar snap peas, half of them shelled

Brush and oil grill thoroughly before heating. Preheat grill on medium-heat for 10 minutes or if the grill is already on, place on medium-heat. Spread Sabra® Classic Hummus on flatbread or naan. Place grilled asparagus, sliced radishes and snap peas on hummus. Place flatbread directly on grill and cover. Grill flatbread medium-heat for 6-8 minutes until crust becomes crispy. Remove flatbread from grill and place on a clean cutting surface. Cut flatbread. Serve warm.

Greek Salad Hummus Flatbread

1 Vegan naan/flatbread

½ cup Classic Hummus

1 cup Chopped Romaine Lettuce

¼ cup Sliced kalamata (black) olives

¼ cup Halved cherry tomatoes

¼ cup Sliced and Quartered Persian cucumber

1 Tablespoon Minced red onion

3 Tablespoons Roasted chickpeas

