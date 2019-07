AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This summer, Dunkin’ is making it easy to enjoy a sweet escape any time of day with the new Hershey’s product lineup filled with delicious delights. Dunkin’ sweetens this summer with the new Kit Kat Coolatta. Heath and Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme flavored coffees, and Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme Donut. Dunkin’ is also extending summer sweetness to its breakfast sandwiches with its all new Sweet BBQ Bacon Breakfast Sandwich.

For more information, click here.