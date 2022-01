AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –If you’re at all involved in the social media-verse and the Amarillo food scene, you’ve no doubt seen posts by Valore Italian Restaurant and Grill.

Post after post showing their food and post after post of great reviews, it’s one of the newest places to open up in Amarillo.

So click here for more information on their restaurant, hours of operation, and more.