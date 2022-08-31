AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The first-time homebuyer faces a very daunting market just when there is a little more real estate inventory opening up. But if they’re a veteran, a military service-member or a surviving spouse of either — they should know about VA Home Loans.

They should not be deterred by buyers, sellers and others whose lack of knowledge about this cost-saving benefit might cause them to lose out on their dream of home ownership and the opportunity to build wealth for their family.

Cost savings with a VA Home Loan include:

No down payment required

required Limited closing costs – no realtor brokerage fees or commissions

– no realtor brokerage fees or commissions No private mortgage insurance (PMI), which by itself can save veterans hundreds of dollars a month!

(PMI), which by itself can save veterans hundreds of dollars a month! Less stringent credit and income requirements than other options on the market

than other options on the market No maximum loan amount, for those with only one VA loan

for those with only one VA loan It’s a lifetime benefit that you can use multiple times to buy or refinance a home

The huge cost savings of the VA home loan at closing and over the lifetime of the loan allows VA borrowers to save for home essentials like furniture, home improvements, emergency situations and build wealth for their families!

Created by the original G.I. Bill (Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944), the VA-Guaranteed Home Loan program has helped generations of veterans, service members, and their families enjoy the dream of homeownership and the opportunity to retain their homes in times of temporary financial hardship.

Buying a home can seem intimidating to first-time homebuyers. In an ever-changing housing market, the VA Home Loan Guaranty can offer cost-saving benefits for veterans, service members, and some surviving spouses.

Viewers they can find more information on the VA Home Loan Guaranty program at www.va.gov/housing-assistance/home-loans/ or by calling 1-877-827-3702.