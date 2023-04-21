AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Urban Air Adventure Park, the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world, will be bringing its one-of-a-kind experience for thrill-seekers of all ages to Amarillo, Texas with the planned opening of its newest park in April. Located at 7701 I-40 Suite 700 at Westgate Mall, the new park provides healthy, active entertainment for both children and adults. Families can purchase Endless Play Memberships starting at just $10.99 per month and enjoy unlimited access to the new park, ensuring everyone can play together and stay connected.

With more than 35,000 quare feet of space in which kids all of ages can have fun and aim higher, the state-of-the-art Urban Air Adventure Park in Amarillo offers a full line-up of activities the entire family can enjoy. From wall-to-wall trampolines, dodgeball courts and obstacle courses, to tube playgrounds with multi-level climbing ropes and twisting tubes, the park is equipped with unique and patented attractions that can only be found at Urban Air, providing a one-of-a-kind experience for both enthusiastic adventurists and their pint-sized counterparts.

”I have long been a part of the Amarillo community, operating Spirit Halloween stores in Amarillo each year since 2009 “said John Domeracki, Urban Air Amarillo franchisee. “We are thrilled to expand our offerings to Amarillo families by bringing our indoor adventure park to Amarillo and are excited to become the ultimate local family destination where kids of all ages can aim higher, achieving those things that they never thought they could do!”

Urban Air Amarillo offers the biggest selection of the most exciting and innovative activities to fuel fun and growth. Unique attractions inside the park that aim to help foster the physical and emotional well-being of all children, encouraging them “aim higher” and challenge themselves to get out of their comfort zone and build confidence, include:

Adventure Hub – The Adventure Hub® is our own unique combination of some of the best indoor attractions we offer – Sky Rider Coaster, Ropes Course and Tubes Indoor Playground.

– The Adventure Hub® is our own unique combination of some of the best indoor attractions we offer – Sky Rider Coaster, Ropes Course and Tubes Indoor Playground. Sky Rider – Strap in and zigzag overhead while you scout out all the other attractions. It’s literally a way to take your fun to new heights. Plus it’s a no skill, all thrill ride, so everyone can enjoy.

– Strap in and zigzag overhead while you scout out all the other attractions. It’s literally a way to take your fun to new heights. Plus it’s a no skill, all thrill ride, so everyone can enjoy. Climbing Walls – Build muscles and hone your skills as you reach new heights and master your ascent while enjoying some cliff side fun.

– Build muscles and hone your skills as you reach new heights and master your ascent while enjoying some cliff side fun. Ropes Course – Learning the ropes has never been more exciting with another up-in-the-air adventure that tests your balance and agility. The stakes are as high as you and your friends learn confidence, however safety is assured since you are securely harnessed as you make your way through the course.

– Learning the ropes has never been more exciting with another up-in-the-air adventure that tests your balance and agility. The stakes are as high as you and your friends learn confidence, however safety is assured since you are securely harnessed as you make your way through the course. Leap of Faith – Build up your courage and climb to the top of the platform, then take a deep breath and leap!

– Build up your courage and climb to the top of the platform, then take a deep breath and leap! ProZone Performance Trampolines – The ProZone Performance Trampolines attraction is the local landing spot for all the best acrobats, stuntmen, and daredevils.

– The ProZone Performance Trampolines attraction is the local landing spot for all the best acrobats, stuntmen, and daredevils. Warrior Course – You’ve watched those warrior ninjas from your living room, now try it for yourself! Perhaps one of the most exhilarating team building events, Warrior Obstacle Course lets you face off against your friends while testing your balance and strength.

– You’ve watched those warrior ninjas from your living room, now try it for yourself! Perhaps one of the most exhilarating team building events, Warrior Obstacle Course lets you face off against your friends while testing your balance and strength. Battle Beam – Think balance beam plus sword fighting. Only the swords are foamy. And the pit below is lined with cushy blocks.

– Think balance beam plus sword fighting. Only the swords are foamy. And the pit below is lined with cushy blocks. Wipeout – The mission is simple: be the last person standing in this fun and hilarious competition.

– The mission is simple: be the last person standing in this fun and hilarious competition. Tubes Playground – Playground or obstacle course? You decide. Race a friend or beat your own personal best time.

– Playground or obstacle course? You decide. Race a friend or beat your own personal best time. The APEX Trampolines – We’ve got trampolines on the floor and on the walls. The only place we don’t have trampolines is on the ceiling.

– We’ve got trampolines on the floor and on the walls. The only place we don’t have trampolines is on the ceiling. Dodgeball – The best sport in PE plus trampolines? Yes, please! All ages are welcome and everyone loves the experience.

– The best sport in PE plus trampolines? Yes, please! All ages are welcome and everyone loves the experience. DropZone – Drop on in for a little fun, while practicing your flips, spins or other amazing acrobatics, all with the confidence that you’ll land safely on a giant, inflatable airbag.

– Drop on in for a little fun, while practicing your flips, spins or other amazing acrobatics, all with the confidence that you’ll land safely on a giant, inflatable airbag. Runway (Tumble Track) – It’s tumble time! Flip, twist, and back handspring your way down one of the longest trampolines in the area.



With all this activity, appetites are sure to soar, as well. Guests can also visit the park’s Urban Café to enjoy a delicious meal, cold drink or quick bite – from pizza made freshly on-site to snacks, sweet treats and other delectable menu offerings from the mind of Urban Air’s Culinary Institute of America-trained chef – before venturing back for more pulse-pounding enjoyment.

Urban Air also offers award-winning, custom birthday party packages for kids, where the activities are endless (and the cleanup is included) for each attendee. The fun isn’t limited to the little ones, though, as Urban Air Amarillo also offers group events for grown-ups. From corporate retreats to team building experiences and private events, Urban Air is the ideal locale for a stress-free, unforgettable experience.

Urban Air Amarillo will employ 80 local residents. For more information on Urban Air job openings, please visit our career page.

Residents can track the site progress of Urban Air Amarillo on Facebook and sign up for updates, coupon offers and view the parks’ various attractions on the Urban Air Amarillo website.

About Urban Air

Urban Air is the nation’s #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 163 locations open and 120 in development. Urban Air was founded in 2011 with the mission of helping kids have fun while achieving activity goals that enhance their social and physical skills. For more information on the company and franchising opportunities, please visit UrbanAir.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air Adventure Park, Snapology, The Little Gym, Premier Martial Arts, Class 101, and XP League and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrands.com