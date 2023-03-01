AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR — Victoria Wynn with Wynn Modern Art came into the Studio 4 kitchen to show how to make some St. Patrick’s Day drinks.

Different colors of swirling glitter, glitter for your foods, and more can be found on the Wynn Modern Art website.

Check out the recipes below for the cocktails made:

Irish Lemonade

2oz-Irish Whiskey

1oz-lemon juice

1oz-simple syrup

2-3oz-ginger beer

Add ice to shaker

Add whiskey, lemon juice, and simple syrup

Shake

Pour into iced glass

Add in ginger beer

Add small amount of blue glitter and swirl

Luck of the Irish

2oz-Irish Whiskey

2oz-peach schnapps (substituting peach nectar)

2oz-pineapple juice

3oz-lime soda or lime sparkling water

Green food coloring

Add ice to the shaker

Add whiskey, peach nectar, pineapple juice, and one drop of food coloring

Shake

Pour into a tall glass of ice

Top with sparkling water

Add a small amount of gold glitter and stir