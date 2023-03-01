AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR — Victoria Wynn with Wynn Modern Art came into the Studio 4 kitchen to show how to make some St. Patrick’s Day drinks.
Different colors of swirling glitter, glitter for your foods, and more can be found on the Wynn Modern Art website.
Check out the recipes below for the cocktails made:
Irish Lemonade
2oz-Irish Whiskey
1oz-lemon juice
1oz-simple syrup
2-3oz-ginger beer
Add ice to shaker
Add whiskey, lemon juice, and simple syrup
Shake
Pour into iced glass
Add in ginger beer
Add small amount of blue glitter and swirl
Luck of the Irish
2oz-Irish Whiskey
2oz-peach schnapps (substituting peach nectar)
2oz-pineapple juice
3oz-lime soda or lime sparkling water
Green food coloring
Add ice to the shaker
Add whiskey, peach nectar, pineapple juice, and one drop of food coloring
Shake
Pour into a tall glass of ice
Top with sparkling water
Add a small amount of gold glitter and stir