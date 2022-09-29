AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As COVID-19 variants and subvariants continue to spread throughout the U.S. and as we approach the fall season, which means people will be spending more time indoors, many Americans are not up to date on their protection from COVID.

Updated vaccines that are designed to be even more effective against the latest variants are now available to provide extra protection.

DID YOU KNOW?

Three-quarters of American adults and two-thirds of all Americans have been vaccinated.

Boosters can provide continued protection and provide the best defense possible against COVID, including from variants that might be more contagious or cause more severe disease.

Updated vaccines that target Omicron and its subvariants can give extra protection.

Adults 50 and older who have not been vaccinated are twice as likely to be hospitalized with COVID as those who have been vaccinated and boosted.

Vaccines and boosters reduce the risk of long COVID, which leaves people with fatigue, pain, and memory problems that can last for months.

For more information you can visit vaccines.gov.