Up 4 Adoption: Pepper

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pepper is a 4-year-old chihuahua. Pepper loves everyone and loves being a lap dog. Pepper is a cat chaser and gets along with other dogs, but doesn’t play very well until getting to know you. Pepper knows how to use the doggy door, and is potty trained.

PetSmart at 2800 S. Soncy is hosting adoptions on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

APHS is in need of donations:

Towels

Puppy & kitten formula

Potty Pads

Bleach

Laundry detergent

Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society

3501 S Osage Street

(806) 373-1716

WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/AMARILLOPANHANDLEHUMANESOCIETY/