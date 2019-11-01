Breaking News
Beto O’Rourke drops out of Presidential race

Up 4 Adoption: Meet Melon

Studio 4
Posted: / Updated:

Studio 4 Video Center

More Studio 4

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Meet Melon! He is up for adoption at the shelter. He is an eight-month-old German Shepard Mix.

PetSmart at 2800 S. Soncy is hosting adoptions on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Spirit Night at Georgia Chick-fil-A
Monday, November 4 | 5 to 8 p.m.
Come out and support the Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society during Spirit Night at Georgia Street. Dine-in, carry out or drive-thru. Simply say, “Spirit Night” while ordering and a portion fo sales will go towards this organization.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss