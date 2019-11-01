Up 4 Adoption: Meet Melon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Meet Melon! He is up for adoption at the shelter. He is an eight-month-old German Shepard Mix.

PetSmart at 2800 S. Soncy is hosting adoptions on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Spirit Night at Georgia Chick-fil-A

Monday, November 4 | 5 to 8 p.m.

Come out and support the Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society during Spirit Night at Georgia Street. Dine-in, carry out or drive-thru. Simply say, “Spirit Night” while ordering and a portion fo sales will go towards this organization.