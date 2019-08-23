Up 4 Adoption: Marty

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Marty is approximately 6-8 months old. He is 1/2 lab and 1/2 terrier. Marty loves the water, playing with other dogs and going for walks. Marty is cat-friendly. He is crate and potty trained.

PetSmart at 2800 S. Soncy is hosting adoptions on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

APHS is in need of donations:

Towels

Puppy & kitten formula

Potty Pads

Bleach

Laundry detergent

Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society

3501 S Osage Street

(806) 373-1716

WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/AMARILLOPANHANDLEHUMANESOCIETY/