Up 4 Adoption: Marty

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Marty is approximately 6-8 months old. He is 1/2 lab and 1/2 terrier. Marty loves the water, playing with other dogs and going for walks. Marty is cat-friendly. He is crate and potty trained.

PetSmart at 2800 S. Soncy is hosting adoptions on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

APHS is in need of donations:

  • Towels
  • Puppy & kitten formula
  • Potty Pads
  • Bleach
  • Laundry detergent

Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society 
3501 S Osage Street
(806) 373-1716
WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/AMARILLOPANHANDLEHUMANESOCIETY/

