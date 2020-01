AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Meet Ivy! She is up for adoption at the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society.

The shelter is in need of donations:

towels

puppy & kitten formula

potty pads

bleach

laundry detergent, etc.

Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society

3501 S Osage Street

(806) 373-1716

WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/AMARILLOPANHANDLEHUMANESOCIETY/