Studio 4

Up 4 Adoption: Emma

By:

Posted: Jan 04, 2019 03:22 PM CST

Updated: Jan 04, 2019 05:12 PM CST

Up 4 Adoption: Emma

Adoptions at the Humane Society are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.  The shelter is located at 3501 South Osage Street.

Weekend Adoptions at Petsmart on Soncy are Saturday from 11 a.m. to  4 p.m. and  Sunday from noon until 4 p.m. 

Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society 
3501 S Osage Street
(806) 373-1716
WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/AMARILLOPANHANDLEHUMANESOCIETY/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News