Up 4 Adoption: Emma

Adoptions at the Humane Society are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shelter is located at 3501 South Osage Street.

Weekend Adoptions at Petsmart on Soncy are Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.

Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society

3501 S Osage Street

(806) 373-1716

WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/AMARILLOPANHANDLEHUMANESOCIETY/