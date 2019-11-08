Up 4 Adoption: Clark

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Meet Clark! He is up for adoption at the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society.

He is cat-friendly but his bulky size calls for some supervision when he gets excited.

Clark is crate trained and learning how to walk on a leash.

National Adoption Weekend:

Saturday: 11 a.m. To 5 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

$25 for cats & kittens

$35 for adult dogs

$50 for puppies

In need of donations

towels

puppy & kitten formula

potty pads

bleach

laundry detergent, etc.

Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society

3501 S Osage Street

(806) 373-1716

WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/AMARILLOPANHANDLEHUMANESOCIETY/