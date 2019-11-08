Up 4 Adoption: Clark
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Meet Clark! He is up for adoption at the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society.
He is cat-friendly but his bulky size calls for some supervision when he gets excited.
Clark is crate trained and learning how to walk on a leash.
National Adoption Weekend:
- Saturday: 11 a.m. To 5 p.m.
- Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.
- $25 for cats & kittens
- $35 for adult dogs
- $50 for puppies
In need of donations
- towels
- puppy & kitten formula
- potty pads
- bleach
- laundry detergent, etc.
Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society
3501 S Osage Street
(806) 373-1716
WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/AMARILLOPANHANDLEHUMANESOCIETY/