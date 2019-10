AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society adoptions are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Petsmart is located at 2800 South Soncy Road. For this weekend, APHS is running an adoption special of $60 on any black animals.

Check out the APHS Amazon wish list here.