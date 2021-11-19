Unwrapped Toy for Admission: The Black Tie Affair

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –It’s an event that started out as a get together with friends that benefited the community.

Years later, the Black Tie Affair hosted by the Northside Toy Drive organization has grown into something wonderful.

It’s a night full of food, dancing, cocktails and casino games. Right now reserved seating is sold out, but the public can come by and get in for free before 7:30 p.m. with a new unwrapped toy.

Each year the Northside Toy Drive works to give kids in this area toys for the holiday season.

Black Tie Affair

December 17th

6 p.m.

Amarillo Civic Center

northsidetoydrive.org