AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — United We Eat: Spicy Pesto Chicken Caesar Salad
Ingredients:
· 1 (10 oz.) bag chopped Romaine
· 1 container pulled rotisserie chicken (about 3-4 cups)
· 1 bag Barilla Ready Pasta Rotini
· 3 tablespoons Caesar dressing
· 3 tablespoons pesto
· 3 tablespoons green chilies, chopped
Instructions:
- In a large bowl, combine the Romaine, chicken, and pasta.
- In a small bowl, stir together dressing and pesto; drizzle over chicken mixture and top with Cheese Pops.
- Serve immediately.
For more recipes, visit happyandnourished.com.