United We Eat: Spicy Pesto Chicken Caesar Salad

Ingredients:

· 1 (10 oz.) bag chopped Romaine

· 1 container pulled rotisserie chicken (about 3-4 cups)

· 1 bag Barilla Ready Pasta Rotini

· 3 tablespoons Caesar dressing

· 3 tablespoons pesto

· 3 tablespoons green chilies, chopped

Instructions:

  1. In a large bowl, combine the Romaine, chicken, and pasta.
  2. In a small bowl, stir together dressing and pesto; drizzle over chicken mixture and top with Cheese Pops.
  3. Serve immediately.

