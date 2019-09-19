AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — United We Eat: Pumpkin Goat Cheese Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 jar Tuscany Pumpkin Pasta Sauce
- 4 cups low sodium chicken broth
- 8 oz. goat cheese, crumbled
- 2 cups shredded chicken
Optional for topping: Parsley, grated parmesan, pine nuts
Instructions:
- In a large pot, add pasta sauce and chicken broth. Stir over medium heat until mixture begins to simmer.
- Carefully stir in goat cheese; stir until melted and incorporated into the soup.
- Stir in chicken.
- Serve immediately, top with parsley, parmesan and pine nuts if desired.
For more recipes, visit happyandnourished.com.