United We Eat: Pumpkin Goat Cheese Soup

Pumpkin Goat Cheese Soup

Ingredients:

  • 1 jar Tuscany Pumpkin Pasta Sauce
  • 4 cups low sodium chicken broth
  • 8 oz. goat cheese, crumbled
  • 2 cups shredded chicken

Optional for topping: Parsley, grated parmesan, pine nuts

Instructions:

  1. In a large pot, add pasta sauce and chicken broth. Stir over medium heat until mixture begins to simmer.
  2. Carefully stir in goat cheese; stir until melted and incorporated into the soup.
  3. Stir in chicken.
  4. Serve immediately, top with parsley, parmesan and pine nuts if desired.

For more recipes, visit happyandnourished.com.

