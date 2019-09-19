United We Eat: Pumpkin Goat Cheese Soup

The 18th Annual Buddy Walk is set for Saturday, September 21 at Sam Houston Park in Amarillo. The annual event is presented by Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild.

The Buddy walk is a family day of fun for all ages. Online registration with guaranteed shirt size will close on Friday, September 20 at 9 p.m. to prepare for the event; however, you can still register at the walk. It is free to attend, but donations are encouraged and prizes awarded for money raised. Donations will be accepted online through the weekend. The event will proceed rain or shine.