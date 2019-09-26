United We Eat: One Pan Mexican Rice Casserole

Ingredients:

  • 1 small red onion, diced
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 red bell pepper, cored and diced
  • 1 cup corn kernels, fresh or frozen and defrosted
  • 1 (15.5 ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 12 ounces salsa or enchilada sauce
  • 1 ½ cups cooked brown rice
  • ¾ cup shredded Mexican blend cheese

Serving suggestions: fresh cilantro, diced green onions, avocado

Instructions:

  1. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 3 minutes, then add the cumin, salt, and oregano; stir together. Continue to cook for another 2-3 minutes.
  2. Next, add the red pepper and the green chilies and stir together. Cook for another 2-3 minutes then add the drained and rinsed beans, corn, salsa, and rice. Stir everything until well-combined.
  3. Turn the oven to broil then top the mixture in the skillet with the shredded cheese. Place the skillet in the oven and cook for about 3-4 minutes until the cheese is golden and bubbly on top. Serve warm with diced green onions, cilantro, and/or avocado.

You have the chance to win KitchenAid Cookware from United! For every $10 you spend, you’ll get a sticker that you can use towards a piece of cookware. For more information, click here.

For more recipes, visit happyandnourished.com.

