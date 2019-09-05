United We Eat: Homemade Applesauce

Breaking News
ATF, FBI raid home in Lubbock, sources say connected to Odessa mass shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

Homemade Applesauce

Ingredients:

  • 4 medium apples, chopped
  • ¾ cup water
  • ¾ tsp. cinnamon
  • Pinch of Nutmeg
  • Pinch of salt
  • 2 Tbsp. butter
  • 2 Tbsp. brown sugar

Instructions:

  1. Place apples and water in a medium saucepan; cover with lid and put over medium heat. Bring to a simmer and cook for about 10 minutes, until apples are soft.
  2. Carefully stir in remaining ingredients and stir until butter is melted and all is mixed well.
  3. Serve immediately or can refrigerate and serve cold.

For more recipes, visit happyandnourished.com.

There is a free health fair at Amigos on Saturday, September 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

