United We Eat: Homemade Applesauce

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —
Homemade Applesauce
Ingredients:
- 4 medium apples, chopped
- ¾ cup water
- ¾ tsp. cinnamon
- Pinch of Nutmeg
- Pinch of salt
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
Instructions:
- Place apples and water in a medium saucepan; cover with lid and put over medium heat. Bring to a simmer and cook for about 10 minutes, until apples are soft.
- Carefully stir in remaining ingredients and stir until butter is melted and all is mixed well.
- Serve immediately or can refrigerate and serve cold.
For more recipes, visit happyandnourished.com.
There is a free health fair at Amigos on Saturday, September 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.