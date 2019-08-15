AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — United We Eat: Hatch Green Chile Jam
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 cup diced onion
- 2 garlic cloves, diced
- 1 1/2 cups roasted, peeled, and chopped Hatch green chilies
- 3/4 teaspoon cumin
- 1 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 cup amber beer
- 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 water
Instructions:
- In a medium-sized skilled, cook the onion and garlic in the oil over medium heat until softened, about 8 minutes.
- Add the chilies, salt, and cumin and stir well. Continue to cook for three to five minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Pour the beer into the chile mixture and deglaze the pan. Let the beer reduce for five minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Add the vinegar, sugar, and water. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat and let simmer for 30 to 45 minutes.
- Remove the pan from the heat once the liquid has mostly evaporated (but some remains).
- Store in the fridge in an airtight container.
Recipe inspired by A Tasty Little Kitchen
For more recipes visit happyandnourished.com.