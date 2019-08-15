United We Eat: Hatch Green Chile Jam

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — United We Eat: Hatch Green Chile Jam

Ingredients:

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 cup diced onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, diced
  • 1 1/2 cups roasted, peeled, and chopped Hatch green chilies
  • 3/4 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup amber beer
  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 water

Instructions:

  1. In a medium-sized skilled, cook the onion and garlic in the oil over medium heat until softened, about 8 minutes.
  2. Add the chilies, salt, and cumin and stir well. Continue to cook for three to five minutes, stirring occasionally.
  3. Pour the beer into the chile mixture and deglaze the pan. Let the beer reduce for five minutes, stirring occasionally.
  4. Add the vinegar, sugar, and water. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat and let simmer for 30 to 45 minutes.
  5. Remove the pan from the heat once the liquid has mostly evaporated (but some remains).
  6. Store in the fridge in an airtight container.

Recipe inspired by A Tasty Little Kitchen

For more recipes visit happyandnourished.com.

