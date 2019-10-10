United We Eat: Halloween Pumpkin Balls
Ingredients:
- 2 cup raw rolled oats
- 1 ripe, fresh Hass Avocado halved, pitted, peeled
- 1/2 cup 100% pumpkin puree
- 1/2 cup peanut butter
- 2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1 pinch of salt
- 2 Tbsp. mini chocolate chips (optional)
- Pretzel sticks (to make pumpkin stems)
Procedure:
- In a food processor, process the oats until coarse flour.
- Add avocado, and pumpkin puree, process until blended.
- Scrape sides with a spatula and add peanut butter, cinnamon and salt, and process until all is well blended. The mixture will be soft and sticky.
- Place in a container in the freezer for 30 minutes. This is to allow time for flavors to incorporate.
- Remove from the freezer and roll into 12 bite-sized balls using your palms. Place on a tray lined with parchment paper and place it back in the freezer for another 15 minutes. This will help hold their shape.
- Remove from the freezer and decorate with mini chocolate morsels and pretzel sticks. Serve within an hour or store in the fridge for up to three days.
