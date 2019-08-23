AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — United We Eat: Apple Pie Granola Bars
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ cups crispy rice cereal
- 1 cup old-fashioned oats
- 1 ½ tsp ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp unsalted butter, melted
- ½ cup unsweetened applesauce, room temperature
- ¼ cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
- 2 tbsp honey
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ cup grated or finely diced apple
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 300°F, and lightly coat an 8”-square pan with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a medium bowl, combine the rice cereal, oats, and cinnamon. In a separate bowl, stir together the coconut oil and applesauce. Add in the Greek yogurt, honey, and salt, mixing until thoroughly combined. Stir in the cereal mixture. Gently fold in the diced apple.
- Gently press the mixture into the prepared pan. Bake at 300°F for 14-17 minutes or until light golden and the center feels firm to the touch. Cool completely to room temperature in the pan before slicing into squares.
For more recipes, visit happyandnourished.com.