AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Dining out is a good thing if you’re looking to give back to an organization helping others.

On October 20th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. you can dine at Chesney’s Whiskey Saloon and 20% of the sales are going back to United Way of Amarillo & Canyon.

Chesney’s has plenty of food and drink options.