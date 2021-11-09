United Offers Healthier Fall Dessert Alternative for National Diabetes Month

This segment is sponsored by United.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —In 2008 10.5% of the population had diabetes. Some have type 1 diabetes which is genetic whereas type 2 diabetes is developed and mostly preventable.

United is celebrating National Diabetes Month by showing us a classic holiday dip but making it a little healthier.

Check out the recipe below. Experts say there are some ways to manage or prevent diabetes:



Take small steps. Making changes to your lifestyle and daily habits can be hard, but you don’t have to change everything at once. It is okay to start small. Remember that setbacks are normal and do not mean you have failed—the key is to get back on track as soon as you can.

Move more. Limit time spent sitting and try to get at least 30 minutes of physical activity, 5 days a week. Start slowly by breaking it up throughout the day.

Choose healthier foods and drinks most of the time. Pick foods that are high in fiber and low in fat and sugar. Build a plate that includes a balance of vegetables, protein, and carbohydrates. Drink water instead of sweetened drinks.

Lose weight, track it, and keep it off. You may be able to prevent or delay diabetes by losing 5 to 7 percent of your starting weight.

Seek support. It is possible to reverse prediabetes. Making a plan, tracking your progress, and getting support from your health care professional and loved ones can help you make the necessary lifestyle changes.

Stay up to date on vaccinations. The COVID-19 (booster shot, if eligible) and flu vaccines are especially important for people who may be more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 or the flu, such as people with diabetes.

Holiday Pumpkin Dip

Ingredients

1 package (8 oz.) Neufchatel Cheese

2 cups pumpkin puree

1/2 cups Madhava Simpla sweetener

1/2 cup coconut sugar

2 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp each ginger and nutmeg

Instructions