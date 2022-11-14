AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — November is American Diabetes Month which is a great time to discuss the connection between diabetes and kidney disease, including risk factors and symptoms to be aware of. More than 2 million Texans have been diagnosed with diabetes. Diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease. 1 in 3 people with diabetes will also be diagnosed with kidney disease.

DaVita and the American Diabetes Association have teamed up to create a new educational resource to help people with diabetes protect their kidney health. This website is accessible at diabetes.org. It features expert advice, videos, quizzes, recipes and meal plans to help people understand how to follow kidney- and diabetic-friendly diets.

Eating right is vital for people with diabetes and kidney disease. With Thanksgiving approaching, I’m sharing several ideas for side dish recipes that are low-carb and high in fiber. They are destined to be crowd favorites at your Thanksgiving table.

