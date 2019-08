AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — When it comes to breast implants, there are several options: saline, silicone and textured implants.

Recently, there has been a recall to certain implants due to the potential cause of ALCL (Acute Large Cell Lymphoma). Another potential issue is Breast Implant Illnesses (BII).

Dr. Kordestani from Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery shares his insight on the topic.