Understanding Bone Health

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There is a difference between osteopenia and osteoporosis. Bone loss is a slow progression and osteopenia is the step before osteoporosis. Men and women are different in this aspect. Studies have focused on women and bone health, but recently, a new study found that men are at equal risk for having osteopenia.

Men are less likely to arrive at the point of having full-blown osteoporosis because their bones are bigger and denser than women’s. But, both men and women can take action for prevention.

What you can do to prevent bone loss:

Regular weight bearing exercise

Limit alcohol consumption

Plenty of exposure to vitamin D (get outside regularly for 15 minutes)

Eat calcium containing foods ( sardines, sesame seeds, collard greens, spinach, yogurt, cheese, other greens)

Take vitamin D3 and calcium supplements

Pharmacist Doug prefers calcium citrate or MCHA. Also, you want to make sure your calcium supplement comes with vitamin D3. Also, doctors recommend getting only a portion of your calcium from a supplement. For example, only about 500mg/700mg from a tablet and the rest from food. Men and women are the same in this aspect.

