This segment is sponsored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Small business owners are the backbone of the U.S. economy and the true powerhouses behind the nation’s economic success. Entrepreneurship is booming in the United States. In fact, 5.1 million U.S. business applications were filed in 2022.

These small businesses are a critical part of the nation’s economic ecosystem, with trillions of dollars exchanged between large and small businesses each year.

The U.S Chamber of Commerce helps to strengthen and support America’s small business especially during challenging and uncertain times — like the ones we face now. The Chamber’s new Prompt Pay Pledge asks large companies to pay their small business suppliers quicker to ensure the nation’s economic success.