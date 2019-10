Amarillo BBQ hot spot Tyler’s Barbeque has had its doors closed for weeks after a relocation. Owner Tyler Frazer stopped by Studio 4 to announce the restaurant will re-open on Thursday, October 24 at 11 a.m.

The new location is at 3301 Olsen Blvd.

Tyler’s Barbeque is also featured on the latest episode of BBQuest from the folks at Beef Loving Texans. Check out the episode on Facebook or streaming on Hulu.