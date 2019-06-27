TxDot’s “Drive Clean Texas” Campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Emissions from cars and trucks can make up close to half of the air pollution in some parts of the state. That’s why TxDOT developed the “Drive Clean Texas” campaign, designed to demonstrate how simple changes in driving behaviors can have a big impact on vehicle emissions and air quality.
“Drive Clean Texas” suggests the following simple steps to help protect our state’s air quality:
- Keep vehicles well-maintained and inflate tires to recommended air pressure levels.
- Properly fuel vehicles by tightly sealing the gas cap.
- Stop at the click when fueling your vehicle. Overfilling the tank releases harmful fumes into the air.
- Drive smart by obeying speed limits.
- Avoid idling the vehicle for extended periods of time.
- Avoid aggressive driving with rapid starts and stops.