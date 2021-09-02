TxDOT Launches “Faces of Drunk Driving” Campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Last year Texas saw 963 DUI-related fatalities on our roads. That means on average a person in Texas dies every nine hours and six minutes.

Especially as we enter the Labor Day weekend TxDOT is showing the faces of drunk driving.

From the victims to the offenders there are plenty of stories of why you should never drive home after drinking and always find a sober ride home.

Check out their stories here.

The Faces of Drunk Driving is an important aspect of the Drive Sober. No Regrets. campaign which are key components of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, like wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. November 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.

The information contained in this report represents reportable data collected from the Texas Peace Officer’s Crash Report (CR-3). This information was received and processed by the department as of April 26, 2021.