TX Whiskey Featured by Rich and Dana

STRAWBERRY BASIL FIZZ
INGREDIENTS
- 1 part TX Whiskey
- 0.5 part St. Germain
- 0.5 part lime juice
- 2 parts Prosecco
- 2 strawberries
- 3-5 basil leaves
PREPARATION
Muddle strawberries and basil in a tall glass, then
add TX, St. Germain, and lime juice. Shake until
well combined. Strain over ice in a glass, top with
prosecco and garnish with strawberry slices.
SOUTH PADRE SUNSET
INGREDIENTS
- 2 parts TX Bourbon
- 1 part Pineapple Juice
- 1 part Cranberry Juice
PREPARATION
Shake TX Bourbon with pineapple juice. Pour over ice. Top with cranberry juice.