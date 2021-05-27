Severe Weather Tools

TX Whiskey Featured by Rich and Dana

Studio 4

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Rich and Dana are back in the Studio 4 Kitchen and featuring the delicious TX Whiskey.

Below are the two recipes featured today. Click here for information on TX Whiskey.

STRAWBERRY BASIL FIZZ

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 part TX Whiskey
  • 0.5 part St. Germain
  • 0.5 part lime juice
  • 2 parts Prosecco
  • 2 strawberries
  • 3-5 basil leaves

PREPARATION

Muddle strawberries and basil in a tall glass, then

add TX, St. Germain, and lime juice. Shake until

well combined. Strain over ice in a glass, top with

prosecco and garnish with strawberry slices.

SOUTH PADRE SUNSET

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 parts TX Bourbon
  • 1 part Pineapple Juice
  • 1 part Cranberry Juice

PREPARATION

Shake TX Bourbon with pineapple juice. Pour over ice. Top with cranberry juice.

