TX Whiskey Featured by Rich and Dana

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Rich and Dana are back in the Studio 4 Kitchen and featuring the delicious TX Whiskey.

Below are the two recipes featured today. Click here for information on TX Whiskey.

STRAWBERRY BASIL FIZZ

INGREDIENTS

1 part TX Whiskey

0.5 part St. Germain

0.5 part lime juice

2 parts Prosecco

2 strawberries

3-5 basil leaves

PREPARATION

Muddle strawberries and basil in a tall glass, then

add TX, St. Germain, and lime juice. Shake until

well combined. Strain over ice in a glass, top with

prosecco and garnish with strawberry slices.

SOUTH PADRE SUNSET

INGREDIENTS

2 parts TX Bourbon

1 part Pineapple Juice

1 part Cranberry Juice

PREPARATION

Shake TX Bourbon with pineapple juice. Pour over ice. Top with cranberry juice.